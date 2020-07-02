Hyderabad

Director’s complaint against online ‘trolling’

Film director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Cyber Crime police against online trolling following a post ‘films in general’.

In his police complaint, the film director said that his post was distorted after which he was subjected to online trolling.

Naming two persons specifically, Mr. Dhaassyam said that his team called them up and explained that the post was ‘distorted’. “The recording of the phone conversation has been submitted to the police,” the director said.

“We received a complaint about comments from a few Twitter IDs on Mr. Dhaassyam, his team and family members, for the last three days. We are inquiring into the matter and will initiate action depending on the seriousness of the comments posted, as per law,” Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S. Harinath said.

3 booked for trespassing

Alwal police booked three persons for allegedly trespassing into a land parcel.

According to the police, one N. Mohan Reddy lodged a complaint alleging that M. Janardhan Reddy, Subash Chandra Goud and T. Devender Reddy trespassed into his three acre 24 gunta land parcel around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

While a case has been booked, Alwal inspector P. Yadagiri said that nobody was manhandled.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020

