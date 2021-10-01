Hyderabad

Director of Telugu Akademi shifted

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 01 October 2021 21:47 IST
Updated: 01 October 2021 21:47 IST

The director of scam-hit Telugu Akademi M. Somi Reddy was transferred by the government on administrative grounds on Friday.

He was replaced by Director of School Education department A. Sridevasena, who will hold full additional charge of the post in the akademi, a government said. Mr. Reddy was also holding full additional charge of the director’s post so far.

