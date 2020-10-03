Director and agent of stock broking firm held for cheating

Produced fake stock holding certificates to siphon off money

Director of Manoj Javeri Stock Broking Private Limited Rajdeep Manoj Javeri (27) and the company’s agent Anil Karkala Upadhyaya (53) were arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad on Friday on charges of cheating. Mr. Rajdeep also owns Conard Securities Private Limited in Mumbai.

On August 5, Pradeep Yarlagadda from Film Nagar approached police stating that he and his family members had invested ₹7 crore with M/s Manoj Javeri Stock Broking Pvt Ltd and M/s Conard Securities Pvt Ltd of Mumbai for online share trading between 2017 and 2019, with the inducement of Upadhyaya as the agent.

The accused violated the rules of Securities and Exchange Board of India by not purchasing any stocks in Pradeep and his family members’ name, and diverted the funds to their personal bank accounts by providing fabricated stock holding certificates and fake contact notes, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

“When the complainant insisted on returning the principal amount, the accused persons closed their office and dodged the matter and caused wrongful loss to the former,” he said.

Mr. Mohanty also said that the accused had cheated close to 300 people from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, who invested their money in the company for online trading.

Upadhyaya and Rajdeep were apprehended in Mumbai and were brought to Hyderabad and produced before a local court that remanded them to judicial custody.