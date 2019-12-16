Direct To Mobile is the future, says Prasar Bharathi CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharathi, Shashi Sekar Vempati, said Direct To Mobile (DTM) is the future and that there is a need to leverage such technologies, and at a faster pace than the consumer can think of.

He said content consumption on mobile is increasing at an unbelievable pace and proactive steps must be taken to adopt technology and become leaders rather than remaining as followers.

Mr. Vempati was speaking at a seminar on -- Future Broadcasting: Direct to Mobile -- organised by the Broadcast Engineering Society, Hyderabad chapter. He said the difference between telecasting and broadcasting will get blurred in the 5G technology era.

Role of private players

The CEO said adoption of DTM technology is also necessary to disseminate right information in the right perspective when private players in communication are increasingly playing a bigger role.

Referring to the power of DTM, he said it was reflected in the recent elections in Britain where radio stations reached out to mobiles through visual technology and that made a huge impact. Internet will have its own problems with connectivity issues but DTM will overcome those due to the usage of less bandwidth, he felt. Startups in this technology are attracting decent international investors but it may take some time before the chip sets are actually integrated into the mobiles. However, the medium can be still be utilised using the Wifi mode, he said. “India is the biggest market for technology usage.”

Education channels

Principal Secretary for IT in Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan, explained how technology is being used by the State government to reach out to people. He explained how the heat wave conditions are being predicted 15 days in advance and people and authorities are alerted to take effective measures.

Similarly, he said the education channels of Softnet had helped in increasing the results by nearly 10% in government schools and an efficacy study done by the Indian School of Business (ISB) showed these amazing results.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan explained about the Digital Telangana programme which promises to connect every household with broadband using the trenches and ducts dug for the Mission Bhageerata scheme.