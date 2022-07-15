Direct flights soon from Hyderabad to 3 cities in Vietnam 

Part of Vietjet growth plans for India market

Vietjet plans to launch direct flights between Hyderabad and three cities in Vietnam over the next few months.

Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, well-known for business and tourism, are the three cities in Vietnam that will get direct air connectivity with Hyderabad, Commercial Director of Vietjet Air Jaya L Lingeswara said on Thursday.

While the service connecting Hyderabad to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is slated to be introduced in early October, the Da Nang flight is planned for launch in November. Vietjet is also launching direct flights from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to Vietnam.

The private air carrier’s network expansion plans come in the backdrop of a good response after resumption of flights that were suspended following pandemic-induced restrictions on travel. Currently, the airline connects New Delhi and Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. New Delhi and Mumbai are also to be connected to Phu Quoc islands, a favoured beach destination in early September, Mr.Lingeswara said.