Direct flights connecting Hyderabad to Bangkok from October 27

AirAsia Thailand has announced the launch of two new direct flight routes connecting India to Thailand. Starting October 27, the airline will introduce four weekly flights from Hyderabad to Bangkok. Additionally, a direct flight from Chennai to Phuket will commence on October 30, with three weekly flights.

“From July 2023 to June 2024, Thailand welcomed approximately one million Indian tourists, and demand is expected to grow further. We have seen considerable growth in the international sector, partly due to positive government measures like visa-free entry, which have made travel more accessible and cost-effective. This has created new opportunities for travellers to explore different countries,” said Tansita Akraritpirom, Head of Commercial at Thai AirAsia.

Thai AirAsia currently operates 12 routes from Bangkok to India, serving cities such as Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bengaluru, Gaya, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Tiruchirappalli, and Hyderabad. Additionally, travellers from Phuket can now fly directly to Kolkata and Chennai, with a total of 67 weekly flights.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.