Dip in daily caseload, tests

HYDERABAD

21 May 2021 23:19 IST

3,464 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths recorded in the State on Friday

The number of COVID-19 cases continue to show a decline along with reduction in the number of tests conducted. On Friday, 3,464 positive cases were detected with 65,997 samples being examined as against the previous day’s figures of 3,660 infections and 69,252 tests. While results of 2,227 tests were awaited, number of deaths, however, showed a rise to 25 from Thursday’s 23, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,085.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, in the daily official bulletin, informed that the number of active cases in Telangana is 44,395, taking the overall figure to 5.48 lakh. Recoveries on Friday declined to 4,801 from 4,826 the previous day, taking the total number of those recovered to 5.03 lakh.

GHMC leads table

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continues to be the top contributor to the viral load with 534 cases. The number of positive cases in neighbouring districts of Rangareddy was 243 followed by Medchal -Malkajgiri at 219.

Other districts with over 100 cases were Khammam 217, Nalgonda 150, Karimnagar 136, Mahaboobnagar 135, Vikarabad 125, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 115, Warangal-Urban 111, Nagarkurnool 111 and Warangal-Rural 109.

Adilabad reoported 14 cases , Nirmal 15, Khomarambheem-Asifabad and Narayanpet 28 each. There has been a signficant surge in cases in Khammam from 203 to 217 and in Suryapet from 21 to 51 Dr. Rao has urged citizens to call helpline ‘104’ for any grievances and telemedicine or WhatsApp to 9154170960 about any complaints with regard to the private hospitals or laboratories.

Vulnerable age groups continue to be children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age and hence, advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory. Since, there is high incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, people are requested not to go out, unless absolutely necessary like going for work/essential shopping with mandatory face mask, he added.