 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dil-Luminati India Tour: Diljit tweaks songs at Hyderabad show after government notice

During the show, Diljit spoke to the spectators alluding to the notice, which also restricted the singer from using children on stage

Published - November 17, 2024 01:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh | Photo Credit: AP

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh sang modified lyrics to his chartbusters "Lemonade" and "5 Taara" at the Hyderabad show of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 tour on Saturday (November 16, 2024), days after receiving a notice from the Telangana government directing him to not sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence at the concert.

Clips of the famous singer-actor from the gig are circulating online where he can be seen singing "Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade" instead of "Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade" from the song "Lemonade".

Similarly, the lyrics in "5 Taara" became "5 taara hotel ch" instead of the original "5 taara theke utte".

During the show, Diljit spoke to the spectators alluding to the notice, which also restricted the singer from using children on stage.

Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh apologises at Jaipur concert for fake ticket scams in his tour, urges caution

"If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing or do whatever they want, there's no tension. But when your artist is coming home to perform, you have a problem, you create trouble. But I'll tell you something. God is with me, I won't let this go," he said.

The 40-year-old called out naysayers questioning how his concerts were going housefull.

"Many people are unable to digest why such big shows are happening. How are these tickets getting sold in two minutes? Bro, I've been working for a long time now. I didn't become famous in a day," he added.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 concert in Delhi faces backlash over mismanagement

Diljit also addressed the black marketing of his shows' tickets, urging victims to alert authorities in the first hour of the incident by calling on 1930, the toll-free helpline number for reporting online cyber crime.

"Some people buy tickets early so that they can sell it again. This has become a norm. This happens in big international shows even today. This will be fixed in time, the government is trying to work on this." Diljit will perform his next show in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published - November 17, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.