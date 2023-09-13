Dignity housing allotted in Hyderabad to widow of Syed Saifuddin who was killed aboard train by RPF constable

September 13, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on September 13 handed over an allotment order for a 2BHK flat to Anjum Shaheen, the widow of Syed Saifuddin, the 43-year-old resident of Hyderabad, who was killed aboard a train by Railway Police Force constable Chetan Singh.

Mr Owaisi handed over the order to Ms Shaheen, who was joined by her daughters, and a relative at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s headquarters in Darussalaam.

Saifuddin was one of the four killed aboard the train travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai on July 31. He worked at a mobile phone kiosk, and was a resident of A-Battery Line, a neighbourhood with densely packed, two-storey houses, many of which share common walls, situated along a narrow street.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was approximately 11.30 a.m. on that day, when Syed Yunusuddin, the victim’s younger brother, received a phone call from the authorities is Mumbai who told him about Saifuddin’s death. The victim was laid to rest in near Bidar in Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.