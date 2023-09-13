ADVERTISEMENT

Dignity housing allotted in Hyderabad to widow of Syed Saifuddin who was killed aboard train by RPF constable

September 13, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Saifuddin was one of the four killed aboard the train travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai on July 31

The Hindu Bureau

Syed Saifuddin from Hamilapur in Bidar district, who had settled in Hyderabad, was one of the victims of the shooting by a Railway Protection Force constable. File photo: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on September 13 handed over an allotment order for a 2BHK flat to Anjum Shaheen, the widow of Syed Saifuddin, the 43-year-old resident of Hyderabad, who was killed aboard a train by Railway Police Force constable Chetan Singh.

Mr Owaisi handed over the order to Ms Shaheen, who was joined by her daughters, and a relative at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s headquarters in Darussalaam.

Saifuddin was one of the four killed aboard the train travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai on July 31. He worked at a mobile phone kiosk, and was a resident of A-Battery Line, a neighbourhood with densely packed, two-storey houses, many of which share common walls, situated along a narrow street.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was approximately 11.30 a.m. on that day, when Syed Yunusuddin, the victim’s younger brother, received a phone call from the authorities is Mumbai who told him about Saifuddin’s death. The victim was laid to rest in near Bidar in Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US