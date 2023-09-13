HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Dignity housing allotted in Hyderabad to widow of Syed Saifuddin who was killed aboard train by RPF constable

Saifuddin was one of the four killed aboard the train travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai on July 31

September 13, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Syed Saifuddin from Hamilapur in Bidar district, who had settled in Hyderabad, was one of the victims of the shooting by a Railway Protection Force constable. File photo: Special Arrangement

Syed Saifuddin from Hamilapur in Bidar district, who had settled in Hyderabad, was one of the victims of the shooting by a Railway Protection Force constable. File photo: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on September 13 handed over an allotment order for a 2BHK flat to Anjum Shaheen, the widow of Syed Saifuddin, the 43-year-old resident of Hyderabad, who was killed aboard a train by Railway Police Force constable Chetan Singh.

Mr Owaisi handed over the order to Ms Shaheen, who was joined by her daughters, and a relative at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s headquarters in Darussalaam.

Saifuddin was one of the four killed aboard the train travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai on July 31. He worked at a mobile phone kiosk, and was a resident of A-Battery Line, a neighbourhood with densely packed, two-storey houses, many of which share common walls, situated along a narrow street.

It was approximately 11.30 a.m. on that day, when Syed Yunusuddin, the victim’s younger brother, received a phone call from the authorities is Mumbai who told him about Saifuddin’s death. The victim was laid to rest in near Bidar in Karnataka.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / crime, law and justice / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.