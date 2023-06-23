Digital transformation must improve user experience and organisational behaviour, firms told  

June 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Digital transformation of entities must help improve the user experience, customer experience and the organisation’s behaviour, said S.G.K. Kishore, ED-south and chief innovation officer of GMR Airports.

The former IAS officer was addressing Impetus, a conclave, here on Friday. Digital transformation is about how an organisation transforms using digital technologies. It is more about their behaviour and culture, with the end objective being the improvement of bottom line and user engagement, he said at the event, organised jointly by Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) to drive digital transformation of MSMEs and to empower industries.

With technology emerging as an essential part of business, it is important for MSMEs remodel their business. Digital transformation is a continuous process, Mr. Kishore said.

FTCCI president Anil Agarwal stressed the significance of MSMEs embracing technology and transforming their businesses. HYSEA president Manisha Saboo spoke about the power of collaboration. The conclave featured sessions focussed on agri-tech, food processing, manufacturing and pharma and healthcare industries, FTCCI said in a release.

