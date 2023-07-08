Digital transformation is equally important for government departments, says IT Secretary 

July 08, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on July 7 sought to underscore how, with technology emerging as a game changer, digital transformation has become as important for government departments as for private sector entities, big or small.

In Telangana “there are today multiple government departments which have digitised like never before. There are some where the level of digitalisation or automation is almost 100%,” he said, addressing the IT Conclave-2023 organised here on July 7 by CII Telangana.

Digital transformation is the next Y2K moment for India’s tech sector, and Telangana is poised to take leadership as the State’s technology ecosystem has matured very well. Hyderabad is best placed to take advantage of this, he told the conference on ‘Innovation Unleashed: Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation.’

Among the various initiatives under consideration of the State government is the Mee Seva 2.0 making the process easier for those who access multiple services with a single sign-in and profiling. “We will using Artificial Intelligence to anticipate what one requires, deliver it to them and be proactive... deploy AI-based chatbots to keep them updated on the new services that are coming up,” he said.

Digital transformation is also translating into a huge amount of purchase by the government, he said, adding how, be it in private or public sector, technology is becoming the real force multiplier and game changer. This has also made technology solutions affordable.

CII Telangana Chairman C. Shekar Reddy highlighted the IT prowess of Telangana and how the rate of growth of the State’s IT exports has been growing exponentially. Several leaders from the IT industry addressed the programme.

