Hyderabad

Digital services firm to expand footprint, hire more

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 09, 2022 22:14 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 22:14 IST

Global digital and technology services firm Pactera Edge plans to double headcount at its India Delivery Centre in Hyderabad to 3,000 over the next 18 months.

Starting with three employees in 2018, the company’s facility here has grown its footprint. The present 800-seater facility now employs 1,500 people and operates round the clock. Some employees have opted to work on a hybrid mode, Country Head Narayana Murthy said during a media interaction on Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to expanding our operations further in Tier-II towns of Telangana,” Pactera Edge CEO Venkat Rangapuram said.

Headquartered in Redmond, U.S., the firm’s global headcount is 3,700 and it plans to increase the India headcount to 5,000 in next three years. In doing so, it intends to open another office in Hyderabad as well as one in a Tier-II city.

Pactera Edge work is focused on three pillars of digital ecosystem - Data, Intelligence and Experience. It offers solutions in AI and digital transformation space, including Cloud, RPA, data monetisation and AI enablement services, the company said in a release.

“We specialise in preventing theft at the point of sale for some of the large Fortune 500 retail customers [by] leveraging AI and ML technology. The right analytical solutions are created for our clients that enable them to save millions of dollars annually,” Mr. Rangapuram said.

