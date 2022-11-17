Digital life certificates to benefit Central govt. pensioners 

November 17, 2022 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Centre’s Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare conducts camp at SBI LHO in Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Officials and pensioners at the camp in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A camp on Digital Life Certificate for Central government pensioners was organised on Wednesday at the State Bank of India, Local Head Office (LHO), here, by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

Face authentication technology based on Aadhaar and using Android-based smart phone is at the heart of the digital life certificate. DGM PBBU at the LHO Ravinder Gurav inaugurated the programme, in which Ramanjit Kaur and Sunaina Gill from the department addressed the pensioners about the new initiative of the Government of India, SBI said in a release.

General Manager (NW-1) of SBI LHO Manju Sharma urged the pensioners to make use of the facility. She also advised the pensioners to not open unauthorised links or share PIN and passwords with any person.

A release from the government said around 100 pensioners who participated in the camp were guided by the department officials on the procedure for downloading the Face Authentication Jeevan Pramaan App in their mobile phones and submit Life Certificate from their phones. The Life Certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link sent on the mobile phone from where the same can be downloaded. This is a sea change from the earlier practice of the pensioners required to submit Life Certificate in person for which often they had wait in queue at the banks.

For face authentication by mobile, Aadhar mobile (for OTP), PPO and bank/post office account numbers are required the first time. This facility is also available for State government employees and having Disbursing Authority as Treasury Office of the State, the official release said.

