Digital lab for HYSEA programme

Digital transformation solutions company UST in collaboration with Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and Nirmaan Organization has set up a digital lab at a Women and Child Welfare Department (WCWD) service home in Ameerpet here.

The initiative was in support of the Disruptive Digital Intervention (DDI) programme of HYSEA with Nirmaan as the knowledge and implementation partner.

The DDI programme serves as a source of learning, supporting students and young women from underprivileged backgrounds to promote their welfare and digital literacy.

A release said the lab is well equipped with desktop computers, furniture, power back-ups, computer accessories, high-speed broadband internet connection, a projector room including digital resources, and a salaried IT teacher.

It is expected to help around 300 service home students who are studying polytechnic to learn computer basics.

“We feel humbled to be associated with HYSEA, Nirmaan Organization and Women and Child Welfare Department to spread digital literacy and empower young girls. This collaboration aligns with UST’s vision of creating impact and transforming lives through digital transformation,” said Harilal Neelakantan, UST Hyderabad Centre head.

WCWD Commissioner Divya Devarajan, HYSEA president Bharani Kumar Aroll along with Nirmaan’s and UST’s leadership and CSR team participated in the inauguration of the facility.

Mr.Aroll said the DDI initiative, launched in 2017, has become successful mainly because of support from HYSEA member companies like UST. The programme reaches more than 13,500 students from government schools and the target is to take it over 50,000 students.