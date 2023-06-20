Digital initiative ‘Computer Champs’ launched

June 20, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

As part of its endeavour to carve out a bright future for children and make them future ready, the Telangana government will implement a digital initiative christened “Computer Champs” in Rajanna Sircilla district, said Information Technology and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

The digital initiative will be implemented in 60 select State-run high schools in the district to impart basic computer knowledge to around 12,000 students, the Minister announced.

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Zilla Parishad High School (Education campus) developed under “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” scheme at an estimated cost of ₹8.5 crore in Yellareddypet on Tuesday.

Announcing the launch of “Computer Champs” on the occasion of “Vidya Dinotsavam,” the Minister said internet connectivity will be provided to all the 26,000 government schools across the State under the T-Fibre project in a phased manner.

Rajanna Sircilla district has emerged an education hub and the State government’s endeavour to strengthen the government schools resulted in substantial increase in enrolments in government schools in the district. A “KG to PG” campus has already been set up in Gambhiraopet, he noted.

The Minister said self-defence training will be given to girl students studying in government schools. Local body elected representatives should become active partners in enrolling students in government schools and further strengthening the government schools/residential educational institutions, he suggested.

Successive Congress governments ignored government schools for decades and the present BJP-led government at the Centre has not done anything for the development of education in Telangana, he alleged.

He charged BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay with failing to bring even a single Navodaya Vidyalaya or any other central schools and higher educational institutions to Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The Minister released an audio CD titled “Sarkaru Badi Sarikotha Voravadi” brought out by the Information and Public Relations Department on the occasion.

Later, the Minister distributed assistive devices to around 1220 differently-abled persons and inaugurated volleyball academy in Sircilla town.

