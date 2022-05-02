Digital eyes on the watch at Durgam Cheruvu

Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy along with Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra and others on the newly-inaugurated patrolling boat at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

May 02, 2022 21:15 IST

DGP inaugurates 66 surveillance cameras, watchtower

Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Monday inaugurated a watchtower, battery-powered bikes, a patrolling boat and 66 surveillance cameras at Durgam Cheruvu.

“The cameras were installed for round-the-clock surveillance. During weekends, a large number of people come to see the Durgam Cheruvu, heading over to the cable bridge and later, to enjoy the beauty of Hi-Tech city adjacent to the lake,” he said, adding that to prevent any untoward incidents in the area, the police have stepped in to provide safety to the visitors without causing any inconvenience.

The Cyberabad police have built a watchtower on the premises of Durgam Cheruvu and established a lake police unit with 10 to 20 personnel patrolling the area.