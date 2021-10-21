Digital entertainment festival IndiaJoy to be held next month

HYDERABAD

21 October 2021 23:19 IST

Digital entertainment festival IndiaJoy, a forum for businesses, business leaders, content creators, professionals across gaming, animation, digital media and entertainment sectors, will be held virtually from November 16-19.

The event, fourth edition in the series, is being hosted by Telangana Virtual Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) with support of the State government. It is expected to have participants from 50 countries. Prominent global AVGC and tech giants will be sharing advancements in new and emerging technologies, the organisers said in a release on Thursday.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the past three editions of IndiaJoy had played a significant role in boosting the AVGC sector in Asia. It also helped shine a spotlight on Hyderabad as one of the important hubs in the global digital entertainment industry.

“Hyderabad has been the epicentre of growth in this sector and Telangana government has played a key role in promoting the ecosystem. Now we are at a juncture witnessing rapid growth, it entails a lot of strategic value to keep the momentum by continuing to support such a mega event,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Secretary.