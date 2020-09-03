Digital classes: Inter board reaches out to over 90% of students

Connecting on such a massive scale, more so among the ‘digital-poor’, is a big positive step

Overcoming the hurdles of reach and content, students of government junior colleges are all set to catch up with their peers in private colleges with digital classes streamed into their homes and gadgets.

The digital classes that began three days ago have received tremendous response with more than 90% of the 1.7 lakh students reached through various means. The fact that reaching out to students on such a massive scale, more so among the ‘digital-poor’, is a big positive step.

“The dividends will be seen soon going by the enthusiastic response from our students,” Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary Omer Jaleel exuded confidence in a chat with The Hindu. “We have pooled our best teachers in the State to prepare the video lessons and acceptance from students is satisfying,” he said.

The BIE is reaching out to the students through video lessons aired on Yadagiri – Doordarshan’s Telugu channel everyday and the same lessons are aired on the TSAT Channels – Vidya and Nipuna the following day for those who missed out on Yadagiri channel. While the BIE is able to reach about 95% through these platforms, the teachers are playing a pro-active role in bringing the remaining on to the learning curve through other modes like WhatsApp groups where the same lessons are being shared. There are more than 3,000 WhatsApp groups in 404 government junior colleges.

“Every teacher has a WhatsApp group of their students and they have been further divided into smaller groups for easy reach and monitoring,” the BIE Secretary reveals. To ensure that participation of students is serious, teachers are sending some assignments on the WhatsApp groups. “This works both for monitoring their participation and also involving them in the academic exercises,” he said. Some peer groups have also been created so that students interact among themselves without any hesitation.

On the content creation, Mr. Jaleel said the BIE picked up the best teachers in each subject based on the recommendations of the principals. Called Content Poolers, their lessons were placed before the Content Reviewers, who are generally senior lecturers.

The short-listed were then placed before a approval committee, and after its consent, the recording was done. “The content developed is on par or much better compared to any other digital platforms,” Mr. Jaleel said. Some issues like the flashy white boards obstructing clear view and poor visibility of the content written on the board were brought to the notice of the BIE by the students.

“We are working on rectifying them and it will be done soon,” he said adding a grievance redressel platform is being created for students to share the feedback. Students can share their views on ‘http://bigrs.telangana.gov.in’.

The lessons are also available on the Youtube platforms of Yadagiri channel, TSAT and the BIE so that students can access them if they miss out or for revision.