These food-lovers dish up some kindness at a Hyderabad hospital

Volunteers of the Die Hard Foodies group distributing food packets to attendants of patients admitted to Niloufer maternity hospital in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.

01 July 2021 12:47 IST

A food-lovers group in Hyderabad is serving free breakfast and lunch the patients and their attenders of the Niloufer Hospital

Members of Hyderabad-based Die Hard Foodies (DHF), a group of food lovers on Facebook, had taken up the task of feeding the needy patients and their attenders at the maternity Niloufer Hospital in Lakdikapul. Though started during the initial days of lockdown last year, they are continuing to provide breakfast and lunch as monetary help kept coming in from more than eight thousand DHF members.

Faraaz Farshori founder of the group says, “We initially thought of doing one meal, either breakfast or lunch. When the contributions started pouring in we decided to go with two meals.”

To keep the task professional and maintain taste and consistency, DHF members decided to engage a home chef who caters to private functions at homes. “We wanted someone who could handle up to 200 food packets everyday. We however are doing around 150 food packets everyday that includes the patients’ attendants and the support staff.”

Faraaz adds, “When the distribution trolley reaches the hospital, the attendants of patients queue up systematically. Our members also come back with feedback. To make the food nutritious, we have included dates, fruits and a small portion of vegetable salad. We only give vegetarian food because it is difficult to know each patient’s food preference. Indian meals are nutritious when made in the traditional method with seasonal vegetables and greens.”

“To keep the meals interesting and break monotony, we alternate the lunch menu with khatti dal and khichdi, veg pulao, veg tahari. Most importantly all the food that is served at the hospital is tasted by a member of the group,” concludes Faraaz.