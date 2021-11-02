Result a slap in the face of TRS govt., says Y. S. Sharmila

The people of Huzurabad have taught a good lesson to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his government, said YSRTP founder-president Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday.

“KCR spent hundreds of crores and launched schemes like Dalit Bandhu to win Huzurabad, now the result is a slap in the face of his government. Huzurabad proved that people of Telangana are not slaves but activists,” she said, reiterating ‘Did you learn your lesson, KCR?’ with the gathering.

Ms. Sharmila was at Kurmed Gate of Chintapally mandal in the district to participate in the weekly Nirudyoga Deeksha. While her daylong demonstration included speeches, cultural and literary performances to criticise State policies, particularly unemployment issue, she sharpened her tongue towards the end as the counting of votes in Huzurabad b poll revealed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was ending second.

“TRS lost despite resorting to all sorts of electoral malpractices. KCR’s downfall has begun,” she remarked.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Sharmila criticised the policies of the State government, for reluctance in releasing employment notifications and related suicides.

“Youths who ended their lives did leave a note behind pointing KCR’s deferment of job notifications as reasons. Such notes should be read as dying declarations, suicides as murders, and K.CR should be booked for those murders,” she observed.

The YSRTP leader also assessed KCR versus YSR governance with regard to several State policies, and in particular reference to Nalgonda she said the latter had visited the district nearly 30 times, but the former paid his visits only on electoral occasions.