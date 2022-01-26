Dictators ruling the country and the State: Revanth

PCC chief unfurls the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, who unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, said Congress was the only party that can uphold the constitutional values in the country.

Mr. Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had been violating the very spirit of the Constitution and suppressing people with their dictator-like attitude. While Mr. Modi had taken away the rights of people, KCR was behaving like a feudal lord, he alleged. KCR had completely dismantled the grievances mechanism and had been suppressing all voices of dissent. There was not even a functional Secretariat where people could visit to lodge their complaints., he said.

Congress had fought for the freedom of the country and since then it had been fighting for ensuring freedom, social justice and independence for people of the country, he said. The result of such a democratic attitude of the party was the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, under the leadership of BR Ambedkar.

Mr. Reddy ridiculed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its Congress-mukth Bharat slogan and reminded that Congress was not a party born for power but that was born to lead India’s independence struggle 138 years ago. “Is it possible for the BJP to distance people from the Congress which has brought freedom and liberties to people,” he asked.

He said that the Congress enjoyed the credit for establishing and strengthening the four pillars of democracy - the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Media. They were strengthened time and again through various reforms.. It was Congress that nationalised banks and introduced innumerable development and welfare schemes for the growth of all sections of society apart from ensuring constitutional rights.

The Congress chief said the party membership in the State had already crossed 22 lakhs and would surpass the target soon. He appealed to the Congress ranks to take the message to people that development and protection of rights was possible only when the Congress came to power.