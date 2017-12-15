Diaspora youth ride Hyderabad Metro

A delegation of diaspora youth of Indian origin consisting of 40 members from nine countries like South Africa, Guyana, Fiji, Mauritius, Malaysia and Israel, among others, visited Metro Rail Bhavan as a part of Government of India’s “Know India Programme (KIP)”, (14.12.2017) and interacted with HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy explained various innovations that have been made in the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, which is the world’s largest metro rail project in public private partnership (PPP) mode to the third/fourth generation persons of Indian origin and visiting India for the first time.

Speaking on the intricacies involved in building huge urban infrastructure projects in Indian cities, he explained how innovative engineering and financial solutions helped resolving several complex issues and gained support from the people of the city.

Hearing about the complexity of building a high technology mega transportation project in a congested city and the key features of the project like integration with other modes of transportation, smart ticketing, seamless travel facility, creation of pedestrian facilities like sidewalks and street furniture and introduction of non-polluting feeder services like bicycles and battery operated mini-buses etc., the young Indian diaspora are highly appreciative of the progress made by Indian cities like Hyderabad in building world class infrastructure facilities.

Later, they were taken on a metro train ride from Rasoolpura to Ameerpet. Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, E.Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, DCP, HMR, A.Balakrishna and others participated in the meeting and accompanied the diaspora in the train ride, a press release said.