Dialysis service provider NephroPlus forms JV with Tibbiyah in Saudi Arabia

September 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dialysis network NephroPlus has formed a 51:49 joint venture with Tibbiyah (Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company) to spread its wings to Saudi Arabia.

It will be responsible for the network’s dialysis operations there and lend its brand, clinical protocols, proprietary training programmes and in-house developed Babylon software to the JV, towards improving dialysis care in Saudi Arabia, NephroPlus said on Thursday.

As part of its overseas expansion strategy, NephroPlus aims to provide world-class quality dialysis to 4,000-5,000 patients in Saudi Arabia over the next 2-3 years. There are around 22,000 patients in the KSA market and Nephroplus and Tibbiyah are committed to working with the government to provide high-quality dialysis services to these patients. Tibbiyah is the healthcare holding company of Al Faisaliah Group and focused on healthcare technology solutions for over five decades, the company said in a release.

The JV agreement is for investment, operations, management and maintenance of dialysis care centres for public and private customers in Saudi Arabia, Tibbiyah’s CEO Alaa Ameen said.