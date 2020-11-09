‘Dial Your Collector’ in Bhadradri

To help citizens lodge their grievances in a convenient manner without having to visit the government offices in these times of COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration here has decided to launch ‘Dial Your Collector’ programme from November 9.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the Prajavani, the weekly grievance redress meeting that used to draw petitioners from all over the district to the Collectorate to get their grievances resolved, to an abrupt halt in March this year, sources said.

This has necessitated an alternative arrangement to provide a forum for citizens to bring their grievances relating to civic issues and other public services to the notice of the district authorities for speedy redress.

Against this backdrop, the district administration is all set to launch the Dial-Your-Collector weekly programme from Monday.

The programme will be held under the direct supervision of Collector M.V. Reddy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday every week. People can dial 08744 244888 to lodge their grievances.

The Collector will hear grievances of citizens over phone during the weekly phone-in programme and refer the grievances to the heads of the government departments concerned for prompt redressal.

Official sources said the phone-in initiative is intended to help citizens to get their grievances resolved in a hassle-free way from the comfort of their homes in a time-bound manner in these pandemic times.