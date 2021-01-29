Dial 139 for all railways complaints/emergencies

Indian Railways has taken a decision to merge Railway Security Helpline number 182 into Rail Madad single Helpline number 139 for the convenience of passengers. This integration of both security helpline numbers to a single helpline number, 139, will help passengers make all inquiries, besides lodging grievances too.
Earlier, 182 was the security helpline toll free number to provide speedy assistance to passengers in the event of thefts, harassment, pick pocketing or other criminal incidents on trains or rail premises. An Integrated Train Enquiry System “Rail Madad” 139 helpline number was also launched to provide real time feedback to passengers on status of redressal of their complaints.
Now the option of uploading photos is available and an unique ID is instantly generated to relay the complaint online to field officials concerned for immediate action and the action taken is also communicated to the passenger through SMS. Web-based complaints can be registered through www.railmadad.indian
railways.gov.in.
The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple IOS (iphone) store for android or IOS users. The facility registers various complaints like security, child helpline, catering, coach maintenance, accidents, vigilance and general issues for real time and immediate assistance in one easy step, said a press release on Thursday.
