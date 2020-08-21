Dial ‘139’ also for railway freight and parcel queries

HYDERABAD

21 August 2020 20:39 IST

Queries during office hours to be addressed immediately

The Railway Board had announced that the helpline ‘139’ will be now also be available to deal with freight and parcel related queries and complaints. Stakeholders can call on the number and press for option ‘6’ when the caller will be connected to the call centre executive for redressal. Calls made between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. will be immediately addressed to and those made beyond these official hours will be taken up the susequent day, according to an official notification on Friday.

