Hyderabad

Dial ‘139’ also for railway freight and parcel queries

The Railway Board had announced that the helpline ‘139’ will be now also be available to deal with freight and parcel related queries and complaints. Stakeholders can call on the number and press for option ‘6’ when the caller will be connected to the call centre executive for redressal. Calls made between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. will be immediately addressed to and those made beyond these official hours will be taken up the susequent day, according to an official notification on Friday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 8:39:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/dial-139-also-for-railway-freight-and-parcel-queries/article32415557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story