Diabetics, don’t lose sight of this emerging disease

Along with screening for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), another pilot initiative taken up is the screening for diabetic retinopathy (DR), which is damage caused to retina following complications arising out of diabetes.

If left untreated, it could lead to blindness and if vision is lost due to DR, it cannot be restored.

Reducing risks

Evidence suggests controlling blood sugar and blood pressure reduces DR-related risks.

This initiative is also implemented by Union Ministry of Health, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust and partners.

The screening for DR was taken up in 10 States along the coastline from western India, south to east. A total of 60,970 patients were screened and 4,072 received treatment.

Around 6,069 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives were trained to motivate diabetics to get screened for DR, with 164 optometrists and opthalmic assistants trained to carry out the procedure.

MoU for screening

Training in retina surgery was provided to 40 opthalmologists across the 10 States. G.V.S. Murthy, director of Indian Institute of Public Health, PHFI-Hyderabad, said that an MoU will be signed shortly with Telangana Health department officials to start DR screening in 10 Basti Dawakhanas across Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

Dr Murthy said that early screening prevents vision impairment in 90% of the cases and stressed the need to have a system in place to avoid blindness due to DR. He also pointed out that integration between physicians/ specialists checking people for diabetes and opthalmologists is critical to reduce risk.

‘Has economic impact’

In many high income countries, DR is a common cause of blindness in people of working age, Clare Gilbert, principal co-investigator, DRROP, said at a press conference held in the city on Tuesday. “It has potential for enormous economic impact,” she added.

Sangeetha Abrol, deputy director general, National Program for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment, said while the focus was on cataract 10 years ago, it has now shifted to conducting awareness campaigns to identify diabetic patients before there is any manifestation of retinopathy.

She said such campaigns are conducted by coordinating with medical specialists, ASHA workers and others working in related fields.