Dhruva’s ‘Muqabla’ goes online

Dhruva College of Management hosted the 18th All India UG and PG students fest MUQABLA-2021 virtually that was attended by more than 200 students from as many as 93 colleges across the country.

A bouquet of events like singing, dancing, storytelling, speech delivery, poster making, essay writing, quiz and video campaigning were part of the festival.

“The objective of the competition is to ignite competitive spirit, camaraderie and creativity,” said Pratap Reddy, chairman of Dhruva College of Management.

Apart from the prize money of ₹50,000, Dhruva college also offered fee waiver to top two students at the time of admission.

The committee offered a healthy competitive environment despite the inevitable technological and geographical constraints.

