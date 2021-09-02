Dhruva College students get placements in Deloitte, Byju’s

Dhruva College of Management has been able to achieve good placements this year despite the pandemic with its PGDM 2020-2022 graduates accomplishing a milestone by cracking the interviews at top companies like Deloitte and Byju’s, among others, with an annual package ranging between ₹7.6 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

In a statement, the college said that this year’s package was equal to a payback of just 12 months compared to global average of 20 months. Dhruva has been able to place 90 to 95% of its graduates since its inception in 1995 and the alumni are spread over the entire world.

The network of alumni is so strong that 100% attendance from across five countries was seen at the silver jubilee reunion of the first batch held online last year. This year’s admissions will close in September, the statement added.