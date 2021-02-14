Dhoni touch to cricket coaching in Telangana

Twenty MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) and School Sports Development Pathway centres will dot Telangana over the next two years. Brainiacs Bee and Aarka Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (ASMP) will collaborate to establish the centres, said Mihir Diwakar, MD of ASMP.

“Our plans will also cover Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with the first one starting in Bellary in April. As far as Telangana is concerned, the number of trainees to be admitted and also the number of coaches will depend on the kind of infrastructure available to us,” Mr.Diwakar said.

The aim will be to ensure that the players get play facilities which even Dhoni himself missed in his formative years. At the same time, emphasis will be laid on academics too, he pointed out. “Ideally, we will love to have batches of 20 students with a designated coach. The focus will not be on just numbers but quality,” said Mr. Diwakar, who was part of the Indian under-19 squad that won the 2000 World Cup.

In villages too

The centres will not be confined to big towns, but also villages and mandal headquarters. Training methodologies are curated by Dhoni himself and executed on the ground through South African great Daryll Cullinan, who is also director of coaching at MSDCA.