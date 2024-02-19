Dharmapuri MLA Laxman Kumar, three others escape with minor injuries as car overturns

February 19, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - JAGTIAL

Telangana Government Whip and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar and three others at Ambaripet Yendapalli mandal escaped with minor injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned on the main road at Ambaripet village in Jagtial district in the wee hours of February 19.

The accident took place when the car heading towards Dharmapuri from Hyderabad overturned after its driver tried to avoid collision with an oncoming lorry at Ambaripet at around 3:30 a.m., sources said.

The MLA and three other occupants of the car including its driver reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Karimnagar. Three of them were discharged from the hospital after first aid.

Mr. Laxman Kumar was shifted to Hyderabad for better medicare.

