Dharani time slots can be booked through Mee Seva centres

People opting for land transactions through Dharani website can book their time slots through Mee Seva centres.
The government has decided to put in place an alternate channel for people for slot booking through Mee Seva centres. Accordingly, suitable facilities are being created at the Mee Seva centres so that property owners could utilise the services.
The development follows the recent launch of Dharani portal providing for registration and instant mutation of land records.
The portal facilitates online booking of slots for registrations and other transactions on payment of requisite charges. The government specified that user charge for slot booking would be ₹200 per transaction from end-to-end completion.
The user charge also includes cost of necessary print-outs (up to 10 pages) that are part of the slot booking process and a charge of ₹5 per print-out would be levied in case of print-outs crossing 10 pages.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath