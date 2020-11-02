Dharani time slots can be booked through Mee Seva centres

People opting for land transactions through Dharani website can book their time slots through Mee Seva centres.

The government has decided to put in place an alternate channel for people for slot booking through Mee Seva centres. Accordingly, suitable facilities are being created at the Mee Seva centres so that property owners could utilise the services.

The development follows the recent launch of Dharani portal providing for registration and instant mutation of land records.

The portal facilitates online booking of slots for registrations and other transactions on payment of requisite charges. The government specified that user charge for slot booking would be ₹200 per transaction from end-to-end completion.

The user charge also includes cost of necessary print-outs (up to 10 pages) that are part of the slot booking process and a charge of ₹5 per print-out would be levied in case of print-outs crossing 10 pages.