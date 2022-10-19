DGP reviews anti-Maoist operations in Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem

Special Correspondent MULUGU/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
October 19, 2022 21:29 IST

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday said concerted and coordinated efforts were under way to prevent recurrence of Maoist activities in Telangana and keep the State free of “Maoist menace.”

The DGP was speaking to media persons in Venkatapuram of Mulugu district after reviewing anti-Maoist operations in the border districts of Telangana, which share a porous border with insurgency-hit south Bastar division of Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, the DGP, along with senior police officials, flew down to the Joint Task Force camp at Pusuguppa in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He interacted with district police and the CRPF personnel at the camp.

Talking to reporters in Venkatapuram, the DGP said several Maoists from Telangana were still in exile.

“Out of the total 20 members of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee, as many as 11 members hail from Telangana. There are around a total of 130 Telugu people comprising cadre from Telangana in the ranks of the banned outfit,” he said.

The DGP said: “I appeal to all of them to surrender to join the mainstream and avail of the rehabilitation package of the State government. I expect that all of them surrender as most of them are senior cadre aged around 60 years and above.”

Praising the police officials of the border districts for their exemplary work, the DGP said the State police were maintaining constant vigil along the inter-State border in coordination with the CPRF and other State and Central agencies concerned to check Maoist activities in the border areas.

He said his visit was aimed at strengthening effective coordination in anti-Maoist operations and ensuring surrender of Maoist cadre.

The top brass of the State intelligence, Greyhounds and other senior police officials besides SPs and OSDs of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts were present.

