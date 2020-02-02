DGP releases app for APRJC alumni to stay connected

Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy released a mobile application called ‘APRJC Sagar Parivar’ at the alumni meet of the Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College (APRJC), Nagarjuna Sagar, which was held at a city hotel on Sunday.

More than 500 alumni who had studied at APRJC since 1975 attended the meet that was dedicated to the batch of 1975-1977 and 1976-1978.

Mr. Reddy, who is himself an alumnus of the APRJC, commended development of the app that he hoped would enable the alumni to connect and communicate.

Srinivas Sajja, who was instrumental in developing the app, said it contains information batch-wise and there is a data of close to 7,500 students.

Notable alumni present on the occasion included Malla Reddy, Managing Director, Telangana Police Housing Corporation and Bhoopal Reddy, Principal Commissioner, Income Tax.

Organising committee president A. Saida Reddy Garu, secretary Nagachari and treasurer Gopal Rao were among those who spoke.