DGP inspects district police office building work in Sircilla

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said that the State government has accorded top priority to strengthen police infrastructure and create requisite facilities to ensure prompt delivery of police services to the people with greater efficiency.

He was speaking to newsmen in Sircilla after reviewing the ongoing works of the District Police Office (DPO) building complex at the bypass in the district headquarters town on Saturday.

The officials apprised the DGP of the brisk pace of the building construction works, which are in the final stage.

The coordination committee formed by the Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Ltd., (TSPHCL) is closely monitoring the progress of the construction works to ensure speedy completion of the building.

The DGP said the Rajanna Sircilla DPO building with state-of-the-art facilities will be ready soon.

As part of efforts to strengthen police infrastructure facilities, construction of buildings for the DPOs and the offices of the Police Commissionerates has been taken up in the new districts.

Construction/upgradation of police station buildings, creation of requisite facilities such as camp offices for the police officers and other amenities for police personnel forms the crux of the infrastructure development plan, he said, adding that the State government allocated funds in this year’s budget for this purpose.

Collector Anuraag Jayanti, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, and senior officials of the TSPHCL, among others accompanied the DGP to the DPO building construction site.

Earlier, the DGP offered special prayers at the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada town.