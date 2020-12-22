DGP holds meet on human trafficking

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Monday held a video conference with the police officials of neighbouring States on prevention of human trafficking.
Top police officers of Anti Human Trafficking Units from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh took part in the conference to discuss plans to curb human trafficking.
Mr. Reddy said that several States have taken commendable steps to curb human trafficking and suggested to set up an inter-State working group for better coordination between the respective States.
He said that cooperation of voluntary organisations on the prevention of trafficking should be sought. Addressing the officers, Mr. Reddy said that Telangana has achieved significant results through the DARPAN application, a unique facial recognition tool developed by State police, which came handy to identify 34 missing children from Telangana and other States.
Success stories
He said that similar success stories in different States should be passed on to other States. “Details of missing children and women in all States should be provided to neighbouring States for quick detection,” Mr. Reddy said.
Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra informed the officers about the best policies in place on human trafficking prevention in force in other States.
A WhatsApp group has been created for police officers of southern States to deal more effectively on the same subject.
