Dexamethasone given to patients at Gandhi

HYDERABAD

17 June 2020 23:40 IST

TSMIDC takes stock of the steriod availability

Gandhi Hospital doctors have started administering Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid which is claimed to have brought down deaths among critically-ill COVID patients to at least two at the hospital from Tuesday.

Hospital Superintendent M Raja Rao said they have been administering other steroids too sincein the past two months to bring down inflammation (swelling), and that Dexamethasone was administered to two patients.

However, the doctors have reservations about the claims. They want to give time to see if the medicine brings down deaths. Though the inexpensive drug has been in use in Telangana for many years, it shot into news after initial results of randomised controlled clinical trial from the UK were announced on Tuesday.

As per preliminary results, Dexamethasone reduced mortality by one-third among patients on ventilators, and the mortality reduced by about one-fifth in patients receiving oxygen only. No benefit was observed among patients who did not need respiratory support. “Dexamethasone was administered to COVID patients from Tuesday to see the effect. We have been prescribing it to patients suffering from other illnesses,” said a doctor.

Doctors and pharmacologists have cautioned people against self-administering Dexamethasone. Dean of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, Srinivas Nanduri said though steroids have advantages, there are serious side effects also. “It should be used only based on doctor’s prescription,” Dr Nanduri said.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation officials found out there are 2 lakh Dexamethasone tablets and 6.6 lakh injections available across the State.