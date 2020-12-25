Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Special poojas conducted across the State on the occasion

Vaikunta Ekadasi was observed with religious fervour and by performing special poojas in temples across the State on Friday.

Devotees thronged the temples in large numbers and performed special poojas on the occasion. Several Ministers and other elected representatives of different political parties also visited temples on the occasion.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod along with Mahabubabad MP M. Kavitha visited Bhadrachalam temple, while Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy participated in special poojas at a temple in Suryapet.

The Uttara Dwara Darshanam was organised with great exuberance and splendour on the occasion of Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festival at the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

The mega religious event was held from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. at the shrine in conformity to the COVID-19 safety guidelines with only a select gathering comprising a host of elected representatives, officials and others in attendance.

In Yadari, devotees were in queues as early as at 5 a.m. at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for the Uttara Dwara Darshan that began at 6.43 a.m. and proceeded till 9.30 a.m. along with Ubhaya Darshan. The temple was opened at 3 a.m. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the Pathagutta temple continued till 10 a.m.

Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Nethi Vidyasagar along with officials and temple executive officer N. Geetha offered prayers. Starting with Mukkoti Ekadasi, officials said the six-day Adhyayanotsavam rituals with special deity alankaram and an avataram on each day will be conducted.