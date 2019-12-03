Devnar students get a metro rail joyride

Students of Devnar School for the Visually Challenged were taken on a metro rail joy ride from Begumpet to Nagole to back by the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRH) as part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Metro Rail design is disability-friendly facility and the visually-challenged students used the tactile flooring to trace their path successfully even as the staff escorted them to their destinations all through the journey as per their training and mandatory requirements.

Two students from the school — Master Naman and Master Harshavar are quite familiar travelling with the metro and in fact guided the rest of the students to the metro facilities. The students were familiarised with the on-boarding and de-boarding process into the station from street level to concourse, en route ticketing counter to the platform and then to the train.

Institutional sales manager, Mercquri Medica, Payal Kapoor, who specialises in medical emergencies and preparedness and a visually-challenged person herself, audited the facilities available at Begumpet and Nagole metro stations and appreciated the efforts of HMR for being disabled-friendly.

The event was organised with the aim to increase public awareness, to make them understand and accept people with disability and to celebrate their achievements and contributions, said L&TMRH CEO and MD K.V.B. Reddy. He interacted with the students and encouraged them to travel by Hyderabad Metro.