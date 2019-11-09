Devireddy Sreenath is AP Press Academy chairman

Veteran journalist Devireddy Sreenath has been appointed chairman of the Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh. The appointment of Mr. Sreenath, with more than four decades of experience in journalism, has been made with immediate effect. Starting his career as sub-editor in Telugu daily, Andhra Prabha, of the Indian Express group in 1978, Mr. Sreenath rose to the rank of edition in-charge and political bureau chief in the same group. He later shifted to another Telugu daily, Sakshi, where he worked as news analysis coordinator.

He covered politics and extensively reported on socio-political and economic issues as well as rural backwardness, particularly in the Rayalaseema region. He was the president of the Kadapa unit of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) for more than two decades from 1981 and also served as the union’s State secretary in the 1990s.