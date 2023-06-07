Development works worth ₹133 crore taken up in Mulugu

June 07, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MULUGU

The BRS government has fulfilled the long cherished aspirations of tribal people by upgrading 3,146 thandas and gudems into Gram Panchayats besides forming the tribal majority Mulugu district, paving the way for all-round development of tribal areas in the State in the last nine years, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Industries, and IT K.T. Rama Rao.

He was addressing a meeting after laying foundation stones for a string of development works totalling ₹ 133 crore in the district headquarters of Mulugu on Wednesday. Some of the major works include the foundation stone for the ₹65-crore Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), ₹38-crore District Police Office and ₹1.25 crore new bus stand.

Mr. Rama Rao, along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahamood Ali, formally inaugurated five model police stations in the district in virtual mode on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Rao said the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expanded the irrigation facilities by leaps and bounds by drawing inspiration from renowned poet and freedom fighter Dasarathi Krishnamacharya’s famous verse Na Telangana Koti Ratanala Veena.

“Though Mulugu is represented by the Opposition party MLA, the BRS government accorded top priority to its all-round development. Mulugu has been selected for the e-health profile project along with Rajanna Sircilla district on a pilot basis above political considerations,” he said, adding that a comprehensive digital health profile of 1,62,000 persons of Mulugu district has been prepared under the pilot project.

The public healthcare facilities have been strengthened and the concerted efforts of the State government helped in improving the institutional deliveries in the State-run hospitals and in drastically bringing down the water-borne diseases in the tribal areas. He slammed the State Congress leaders, accusing them of resorting to false propaganda against the BRS government for their “selfish political ends.”

Plans are afoot to distribute pattas (title deeds) for 17,000 acres of podu lands in the Mulugu constituency this month, he noted. The minister distributed assets worth ₹120 crore to the beneficiaries under various schemes. Later, the minister offered prayers at the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO world heritage site, at Palampet in the district. Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and E Dayakar Rao, among others accompanied Mr Rao.