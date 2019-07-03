Developers’ body ready to ‘Look East’

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new management committee with P. Rama Krishna Rao as the president and V. Rajashekar Reddy as general secretary to spearhead and strengthen its initiatives during 2019-2021.

In a media interaction, the leaders said CREDAI backed the government push for development of the eastern parts of the city such as Uppal.

A move towards a geographically more inclusive development of the city, the ‘Look East’ push of the government is expected to reduce the burden building up on infrastructure in the western parts. The advantages of developing the eastern parts of the city would be humongous, including creation of more jobs, traffic de-congestion and cutting down the travel time for several thousand people from east to the IT hub in western parts of Hyderabad.

Such a move, however, would happen when supported by subsidies from the government to the developers as well as the IT companies setting up facilities in the eastern parts, they added.