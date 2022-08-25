Develop critical thinking, Governor tells students

Telangana Governor and Chancellor of Kakatiya University Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the new National Education Policy-2020 provides ample opportunities to foster self-reliance, innovation, academic excellence and promote holistic development of personality.

Speaking at the 22nd Convocation of the Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda on Thursday, she said the youth should take pride in the remarkable accomplishments of our scientists and strive to develop critical thinking to excel in life.

Our country exhibited its strength and expertise in developing indigenous COVID-19 and other vaccines, she remarked, saying the dedication of scientists and motivation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi propelled the country effectively implement the landmark vaccination drive in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Hard work alone is the key to success, she said, calling upon youth to surmount challenges with self-confidence and excel in their academic and career pursuits for national development.

Prof Sandeep Verma, Secretary, Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh and others spoke.

Kakatiya University former vice-chancellors Prof Vidyavati and Prof N Linga Murthy, among a galaxy of other academicians were among those present.

According to university sources, as many as 52 Ph.D degrees and 192 gold medals were awarded at the Convocation ceremony.