Detainee commits suicide in police station toilet

26 May 2020 22:21 IST

An accused arrested by the Manthani police in a Wildlife Protection Act case allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the toilet of the police station on Tuesday morning.

Reports reaching here said that Srilam Rangaiah (55), a native of Ramaiahpalli village of Ramagiri mandal was arrested on the charge of hunting wild animals and a case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act two days ago. On Tuesday morning, he urged the police that he wanted to attend nature’s call and went to the toilet and committed suicide by using a scarf.

The local police shifted the dead body to the Manthani Government Hospital. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana visited the police station and inspected the toilet where the accused had committed suicide.

Talking to newsmen, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the police had not harassed or beaten Rangaiah during custody. Stating that Rangaiah was earlier also arrested and sent to jail on a few occasions, he said that the incident was unfortunate.

He said that they had ordered Mancherial district Jaipur ACP Narender to conduct an inquiry into the custodial death. Based on the inquiry report, they would definitely take action against police officials if found guilty into the incident, he maintained.

