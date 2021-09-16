Despite disfigured face, body was identified

A disfigured face did not deter policemen from identifying the body of 30-year-old Pallakonda Raju. The cops quickly noticed two tattoos ‘Mounika’ (one in Telugu and another in English) on his forearms and his shaggy hair was was key to recognising him. Later, even the family members of Raju confirmed that it was his body.

Local police who went to the spot upon getting information about the ‘forced killing’ of a man on the railway track near Naskhal railway station in Jangaon district could confirm that it was Raju by analysing his physical features with the ‘Most Wanted’ posters, and by comparing his clothes, two tattoos on his forearms, and the shaggy hair.

“Our people went there and based on the available details they confirmed it was Raju. Later, we got confirmation from his family members too,” Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said. Even the eyewitnesses maintained that they recognised it was Raju after noticing the tattoos on his both arms and alerted police.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad city police had released his photograph announcing a reward of ₹10 lakh for giving any information about the suspect and had also mentioned that he had tattoos on two arms.

The photograph and identification marks were circulated widely by police and people on social media platforms. The cops also released the rendered images of the suspect with a shaved head and trimmed beard. Even the TSRTC staff were alerted about Raju.

“He used to consume alcohol and sleep on pavements and bus stands. The public is hereby requested to share any information about the accused to 9490616366, 9490616627 immediately,” Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar said in a message to the staff. The TSRTC had also displayed lookout notices for Raju all over the State.