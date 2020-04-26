‘Despite Centre’s aid, State failed to help migrant workers’

Member of Parliament D. Arvind on Sunday said that despite the Centre extending a financial assistance to the tune of ₹7,000 crore to Telangana since the lockdown was imposed, the government was unable to provide food to migrant workers.

Addressing media persons at the party office, the MP said the State government had failed to provide arrangements for farmers at paddy purchase centres and acquire farm produce at remunerative price. Thus, it had failed to rescue the farming community at the crucial time, he added.

Reeling out details of the Centre’s assistance to the State under as many as 11 heads, he said ₹652 crore had been remitted directly to bank accounts of 32.87 lakh farmers and ₹789 crore to 52.60 lakh women under PM Kisan Samman Fund Yojana and Mahila Jan Dan Yojana.

Similarly, ₹180 crore had been given under Ujwala Scheme, ₹127 crore for construction workers, ₹47.74 crore towards old-age pensions and an equal amount for widow pensions. Besides, ₹1,004 crore had been given for NRGES workers and ₹599 crores to provide food for those who had no ration cards, he said, adding that the Centre had released ₹15,000 crore to all States for spending on COVID hospitals.

Earlier, Baswa Laxminarsaiah took over as BJP district president.