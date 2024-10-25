ADVERTISEMENT

Designs for Times Square in Hyderabad reviewed 

Updated - October 25, 2024 04:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the proposed T-Square in Raidurgam, Hyderabad should be designed to attract visitors 24/7, similar to New York’s Times Square. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The designs for the iconic Times Square, being planned by Telangana government at Raidurgam junction in Hyderabad, were reviewed by the Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. In the backdrop of the tender that has been called, design concepts for the project were presented by multiple firms.

The IT Minister said that the proposed T-Square should be designed to attract visitors 24/7, similar to New York’s Times Square. He suggested the area be illuminated with large electronic displays and vibrant digital advertisements and the need for space to offer a mix of business, entertainment and tourism, thus creating a lively experience for visitors.

Telangana Govt actively considering setting up futuristic experience centre in Hyderabad: Sridhar Babu
