Designs for Times Square in Hyderabad reviewed 

The designs for the iconic Times Square, being planned by Telangana government at Raidurgam junction in Hyderabad, were reviewed by the Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. In the backdrop of the tender that has been called, design concepts for the project were presented by multiple firms.

The IT Minister said that the proposed T-Square should be designed to attract visitors 24/7, similar to New York’s Times Square. He suggested the area be illuminated with large electronic displays and vibrant digital advertisements and the need for space to offer a mix of business, entertainment and tourism, thus creating a lively experience for visitors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.