GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Designs for Times Square in Hyderabad reviewed 

Updated - October 25, 2024 04:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the proposed T-Square in Raidurgam, Hyderabad should be designed to attract visitors 24/7, similar to New York’s Times Square. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the proposed T-Square in Raidurgam, Hyderabad should be designed to attract visitors 24/7, similar to New York’s Times Square. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The designs for the iconic Times Square, being planned by Telangana government at Raidurgam junction in Hyderabad, were reviewed by the Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. In the backdrop of the tender that has been called, design concepts for the project were presented by multiple firms.

The IT Minister said that the proposed T-Square should be designed to attract visitors 24/7, similar to New York’s Times Square. He suggested the area be illuminated with large electronic displays and vibrant digital advertisements and the need for space to offer a mix of business, entertainment and tourism, thus creating a lively experience for visitors.

Telangana Govt actively considering setting up futuristic experience centre in Hyderabad: Sridhar Babu

Published - October 25, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.